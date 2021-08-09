PSG finalise Mbappe offer

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that French side Paris Saint-Germain sent a formal offer to Lionel Messi on Sunday morning, the time he was bidding farewell to Barcelona in a press conference. The move may have implications for Kylian Mbappe. While PSG are still trying to tie him down to a new deal, the arrival of Messi may make Financial Fair Play impossible to meet with both of them at the club on new deals.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe would, presumably, love to play alongside both Neymar and Messi at the same time, and it may make them the best team in Europe - by some distance. On the other hand, perhaps PSG - who have had an exceptional transfer window so far - are not attempting to persuade him to stay anymore, but are building up the side in anticipation of his departure.

Rodriguez set to leave Everton

After just one season with Everton, it appears that James Rodriguez’s time at the club is to come to an end, claims the Mail. The 30-year-old Colombian has been told by Rafa Benitez that he is not in the new manager’s plans, and Everton will accept offers for the player. Both Porto and AC Milan are keen on the player, but they would have to persuade him to reduce his current £220,000-a-week salary.

Paper Round’s view: Given Carlo Ancelotti was key to Rodriguez’s happiness at Goodison Park, it can be little surprise that Benitez, who prefers dour and practical football, is less keen on keeping him around. With Rodriguez on some hefty wages, some financial compromise will have to be made for European teams to be able to afford him, so he may be a burden even if away from the club.

Southampton want Oxlade-Chamberlain return

The Sun believes that Southampton are keen to bring back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to the club, 10 years after he left for Arsenal. The 27-year-old has since switched to Liverpool where he was converted to a central midfielder, but has lost his place as a starter. Southampton want to bring him back on loan, and are also keen on Armando Borja from Chelsea and Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong.

Paper Round’s view: Losing Danny Ings to Aston Villa is a huge blow for Southampton, with the striker’s goals essential to keeping them in the Premier League. Oxlade-Chamberlain would not be a direct replacement, but he would offer speed and attacking threat from further back down the pitch. For the player, it would be a useful chance to get regular first team football again.

Newcastle close in on Willock

Joe Willock is closing in on a deal to stay on at Newcastle United. The 21-year-old attacking player scored in seven consecutive games for the club as part of his loan spell last season - and eight in total - and the Mirror suggests that a transfer fee of more than £20 million has been agreed with Newcastle and his parent club Arsenal finalise things.

Paper Round’s view: Willock struggled to break through into Arsenal’s side, but with his goalscoring record under Steve Bruce it is obvious that he needs more time to prove himself in the Premier League. That might not come with Mikel Arteta, so bringing in a decent transfer fee allows the player the chance to improve, and gives Arsenal funds to find players the manager does want.

