PSG owner’s brother confirms Messi

Khalid bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the brother of the Emir who owns Paris Saint-Germain, sensationally took to Twitter to confirm that a deal was agreed that would see Lionel Messi move to the French capital on a free transfer, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. He announced: "Negotiations are officially concluded, there will be an announcement later #Messi.

Transfers Messi in advanced talks with PSG over two-year deal – reports 4 MINUTES AGO

Paper Round’s view: The deal seems all but inevitable now, and PSG will be delighted that it all ended up being so easy. Manchester City have been wrong-footed and don’t have the cash to complete a deal, while Inter Miami can’t offer serious enough football so will have to wait for his physical decline. Perhaps only Man Utd might have been able to compete, but their squad is far too patchy still.

'Barca need to bring wage bill down for Messi to stay' Tebas

Chelsea hope to sort all-cash Lukaku deal

Premier League side Chelsea are planning to pull off an all-cash deal for Romelu Lukaku. The Telegraph reports that Inter Milan want the whole fee in money rather than with any players. That means Chelsea need to sell 23-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham, with Atalanta, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Southampton all interested in the player.

Paper Round’s view: Abraham has lost his way a little at Chelsea and after starting Frank Lampard’s first season so brilliantly, he now has to depart in order to get regular first team football elsewhere. At 23, he can no longer afford to wait, particularly as Lukaku looks more than capable of playing almost every game that his proposed new club will ask of him.

West Ham want Milenkovic

West Ham face a battle to sign Serbian Nikola Milenkovic as Juventus are also keen on the 23-year-old central defender. The player is wanted by Juventus as well, and West Ham are late to the player as they move on from an attempt to sign Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma. They have other options, and are looking at Rennes's Nayef Aguerd, Liverpool's Nat Phillips and Marseille's Duje Cal as alternatives, says the Mail.

Paper Round’s view: West Ham look to be racing through the transfer window with rare alacrity and under David Moyes it appears this time that their plans are less scattergun. They have owners who do not always appear to have the most sensible strategy in mind, but they are taking advantage of their Premier League wealth to set them up for next season.

Rodriguez may still leave Everton

After just one year with the club, 30-year-old Colombian James Rodriguez has been unable to confirm he will stay at the club. The Sun reports that Rodriguez discusses his future on streaming platform Twitch, saying: "With my future I'm seeing what happens, football changes a lot every day. I can't assure you anything. It can change a lot in hours."

Paper Round’s view: It appears that Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from Everton has Rodriguez keen to move on. Given the replacement for the Italian is Rafa Benitez, it is understandable that he does not want to play his style of studied and restrictive football. With only a few years left on his contract and a difficult end to his career at Real Madrid, he may simply want more fun.

Transfers 'Nothing will ever be the same again' - Pique pays tribute to Messi 11 HOURS AGO