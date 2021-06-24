Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a record deal to sign Inter defender Achraf Hakimi.

The full-back only joined Inter last summer, but was a key target for PSG and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Hakimi won the Serie A title with Inter in his first year at the club, impressing throughout the campaign, scoring seven times and providing eight assists in the league.

Chelsea were also interested in Hakimi and reportedly made their own approach. But PSG improved their offer and are now on track to sign Hakimi ahead of the Blues.

ESPN claim PSG have agreed to make Hakimi the most expensive full-back in history and will fork out in the region of £60 million to land the talented defender.

Hakimi agreed personal terms with PSG a month ago and is believed to be eager to link up with Pochettino in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old will sign a five-year deal and is expected to immediately be given a starting berth under Pochettino.

Hakimi will be unveiled next week as a PSG player. The Morocco international has had a globetrotting career so far with spells at Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

The right-back became a hot commodity while on a two-year loan at Dortmund from Real and Inter beat off a host of competitors to sign Hakimi last summer.

PSG are in the midst of a recruitment drive after missing out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille and again falling short in their long-term aim to win the Champions League.

Hakimi will become their third big signing of the summer, with Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma already secured.

While Inter are disappointed to lose Hakimi, reports continue to circulate that the Italian champions need to sell some of the star names to settle outstanding debts.

Antonio Conte left his role as head coach in May after reacting furiously to Inter’s plan to offload as much as £70 million worth of their biggest talents.

Inter appointed Simone Inzaghi as Conte’s replacement and so far have made just one signing this summer, the free transfer of midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

