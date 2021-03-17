Haaland and Mbappe unlikely to come to Spain, says Liga head

The head of La Liga has suggested that Barcelona and Real Madrid will be unable to sign either Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain or Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Mail. “It is very unlikely that these players can be in LaLiga,’ Javier Tebas said. ‘I wish they could come, but we have to be realistic. I don't think either of these two players will be [signed this summer].”

Paper Round’s view: The suggestions are that Barcelona will move for Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero on a free transfer, and for Real Madrid the rumours are starting to link Cristiano Ronaldo with a move back to Spain from Juventus. If Mbappe does not leave for Real then it is likely he will stay in France, but Haaland would then almost certainly move to the Premier League.

Chelsea battle for Menino

The Sun reports that Chelsea could deal another blow to Atletico Madrid as they chase Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino. The 20-year-old is wanted by Chelsea and Atletico, but the Spanish club need to sell before they buy, meaning Thomas Tuchel’s side have an advantage in the market. The young midfielder would cost around £13 million to £18 million.

Paper Round’s view: After knocking out Atletico Madrid of the Champions League, the Spanish side will be aggrieved to see Chelsea back in the front of the queue for one of their transfer targets. After a few tough months, Chelsea’s transfer strategy is starting to show signs of success and so Menin could ultimately prove to be another bargain identified at Stamford Bridge.

Barca chase ‘Austrian Messi’

Barcelona are reportedly in the hunt for Austrian teenager Yosuf Demir. The 17-year-old left-footed attacker is impressing for Rapid Vienna, but his contract is up in 2022 and the youngster has shown no inclination to sign a new deal. That means an offer of between six and eight million euros is on the cards, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Paper Round’s view: Rapid Vienna rarely get the chance to earn big money in the transfer window, and with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic their finances will be even more vulnerable. They can't afford to lose Demir for nothing, so if they can get a relatively sizeable fee from Barcelona in the summer for the player, then it would be the pragmatic choice.

Solskjaer ready to bring Dalot back

As Manchester United prepare to face AC Milan on Thursday evening in the Europa League, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he expects to bring on-loan defender Diogo Dalot back from his loan spell in this summer, with the Portuguese international now proving his fitness and his ability in Serie A. There is no purchase option for his current club.

Paper Round’s view: Dalot is still only 21, and given United have seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka stagnate on the flanks it might be sensible to bring back the Portuguese youngster if they cannot find an alternative to bring in during the upcoming summer transfer window. However Dalot has flourished at Milan so may be keen to remain in Italy after so long on the sidelines.

