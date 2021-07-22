Paul Pogba has rejected a contract offer worth £50 million to extend his stay at Manchester United, according to reports.

Pogba had his contract extended by United for a further 12 months, meaning he will be a free agent next summer, and can agree a pre-contract with another team outside England in January.

The club signed him for £89 million to bring him back from Juventus in 2016, and have little chance of raising much more than half that sum if they sell him now, but they may feel they have no choice to take the hit in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

The Mirror newspaper reports that United offered him a new deal in an attempt to get him to stay on at Old Trafford, but he has turned down the contract.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be prepared to pay £45 million for the 28-year-old French midfielder, who produced some of his best football last season, and then continued to impress for his country at the Euro 2020 tournament this summer. That led to United being ready to offer him £350,000 a week.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has been at odds with the club almost since the arrival of his client in the Premier League for his second stint, and it had been expected that getting Pogba to stay on would be difficult or perhaps impossible.

The paper says that United will be willing to sell for £50 million.

United are expected to be active in the transfer window this summer, with Jadon Sancho, Kieran Trippier and Raphael Varane all believed to be close to moves to United. The loss of Pogba may force the club to look again at the market in order to replace him.

