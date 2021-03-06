Pochettino wants De Gea

Paris Saint-Germain could be willing to offer David de Gea a route out of Manchester United. The 30-year-old goalkeeper has two years left on his current £375,000-a-week deal, and PSG are one of the few clubs who could match those wages while offering up a fee to United. Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a replacement for his current goalkeeper Keylor Navas, reports the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: Given United have to find a solution to the future of Dean Henderson, the chance to sell De Gea and recoup a transfer fee, as well as getting his wages off their books, would be a gift. At 23, Henderson needs a season or two to prove his worth with some regular football at Old Trafford, and another goalkeeper would be needed with the expected departure of Sergio Romero and Lee Grant.

Ings drops Liverpool hint

Danny Ings has dropped a hint that he wants to return to Liverpool in order to play Champions League football again. The 28-year-old striker left Liverpool for Southampton in 2019 and has a contract that expires at the end of next season. The Mirror has linked him with a return to Anfield, and the striker said: “The atmosphere there was crazy. I have never experienced an atmosphere like Anfield on a Champions League night.”

Paper Round’s view: If Ings is available on a knockdown price at the end of the season for Southampton to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of his contract for nothing, then there will be plenty of teams who are willing to sign him up if he’s happy to be a back-up. However, Liverpool don’t really need any back-ups, given they may be in the market to replace one or more of their current front three.

Ramos contract offer set to expire

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Sergio Ramos does not have long to make up his mind on signing a new contract at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old Spanish central defender has been offered a new one-year extension, but has yet to commit his future to the club. The offer has a time limit and if he does not agree to the deal by the end of March then it will be rescinded.

Paper Round’s view: Real will already be going through their transfer targets for the summer and so they need to know if Ramos is staying, particularly as that will influence the future of Raphael Varane, who might be sacrificed in order to raise funds to finance a deal for one of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland or Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Celtic ready to sell Edouard

Odsonne Edouard is set to join Premier League side Leicester City. The 23-year-old French striker will move for around £15 million, which means that Celtic will need to find a replacement. The Daily Mail reports that they have identified 19-year-old striker Kyle Joseph, who is out of contract at Wigan at the end of the season, and is also wanted by Rangers and Arsenal.

Paper Round’s view: Joseph has five goals in 12 starts for Wigan so far this season and is showing the promise needed to become a successful striker potentially in the Premier League and certainly in the Scottish top flight. As for Edouard, he will have the chance to prove to Brendan Rodgers at Leicester that he could be the long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy.

