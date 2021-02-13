RB Leipzig have announced the signing of Spanish defender Angelino from Manchester City on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old had been at the German club for a second spell with Julian Nagelsmann’s men but had an option to buy the player, which has now been activated for a reported fee of 18 million euros.

Champions League Liverpool could play RB Leipzig at Tottenham's stadium 06/02/2021 AT 18:30

The left-sided defender has made 47 appearances for the club and scored nine goals, as well as provided 16 assists, and has signed a contract that runs until 2025.

Speaking about the signing of the player, Nagelsmann said: "Angelino is an extremely good player who is very important for our game.

"From the start, he played a key role for us and although he's already developed very well and very quickly, he still has a lot more potential. He always wants to find new ways to improve, which is very impressive."

Angelino rejoined City from PSV Eindhoven after they exercised a clause of their own to buy him back from the Dutch side. They are also believed to have inserted another buyback clause in the deal with Leipzig, allowing them to repurchase the player in future for 40 million euros.

Perez promises Mbappe and €100m to Zidane on one condition - Euro Papers

Champions League Leipzig still in the dark over Liverpool game - club 05/02/2021 AT 12:17