Real Madrid have submitted a second bid of €170 million to Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

Sky Sports report that the La Liga giants have made another attempt to sign the 22-year-old, after a €160 million offer was rejected by PSG on Tuesday.

The Parisians bought Kylian Mbappe for €180 million from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco in 2018, but the youngster is apparently set on leaving the French capital.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo yesterday confirmed to RMC Sport that Mbappe had expressed his desire to leave , though insisted that Madrid’s opening offer was far short of their estimation.

“We consider the offer to be very far from what Kylian represents today,” Leonardo said.

“We also owe part of this money to Monaco and we consider that the offer is not enough. It is less than what we paid for him.”

The sporting director proceeded to slam the Spanish club for their alleged “illegal” tapping up of Mbappe.

“For the last two years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this, it is not correct,” Leonardo said.

“Illegal even because they contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not correct.

“It is proof of the strategy: an offer comes 1 year before the end of his contract and 7 days before the end of the window.

“They want us to reject to show to Kylian that they tried everything and to start negotiating for next year.”

It is shaping up to be an incredible end to a transfer window that has already served up a string of huge moves and stories.

Arguably the two greatest players of all time could have switched clubs by the end of the summer; Lionel Messi having already made a dramatic exit from boyhood club Barcelona to join PSG, whilst Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly today agreed personal terms with Manchester City.

Madrid’s decorated former centre-back partnership of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have left for PSG and Manchester United respectively and Romelu Lukaku made a dramatic £97.5m return to Chelsea from Inter Milan.

Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Gianluigi Donnarumma, the list goes on, not to mention the seemingly concluded saga surrounding Harry Kane.

