Real Madrid have made a 160 million euro bid to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is believed to have rejected three contract offers from his current club, and has just a year left on his current deal, meaning he can leave for nothing next summer and reach a pre-contract agreement with another club outside France from January onwards.

The 22-year-old is reportedly unsettled by the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, and PSG would reportedly prefer to sell the player for a transfer fee this summer rather than see him leave for nothing in 2022.

Real Madrid have been inactive in the market since the Covid-19 pandemic hit and they have been almost solely linked with Mbappe this year. It was believed they had little chance to force through a move this summer, but they have sold a number of players to raise funds, most recently Martin Odegaard to Arsenal.

Various reporters including transfer expert Fabrizio Romano have said that Real have made a sizable offer now to secure the player ahead of next summer.

PSG have enjoyed one of the most remarkable transfer windows of any European club, signing Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum, as well as Messi on a free transfer.

