Real wait for PSG response

Real Madrid are waiting for Paris Saint-Germain to respond to their most recent bid for their striker, Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old will wait until the end of next season to move on a free if necessary, but Real have offered 160 million euros, plus another 10 in potential add-ons, to secure a transfer for this summer. The Spaniards have given PSG a deadline of 5pm UK time for a response.

Paper Round’s view: With 160 million euros that has been earmarked for Mbappe, Real Madrid presumably have a decent wedge of that ready to go straight away. If they are forcing PSG to reply to them by a Monday deadline, then perhaps they are lining up some alternative transfers given they can come back for Mbappe and potentially Erling Haaland on the cheap next summer.

'I’d also like to have Mbappe!’ - Barca boss Koeman on Real Madrid's pursuit of French star

Deeney wanted by Birmingham

Championship side Birmingham are aiming to sign Troy Deeney from Watford before the transfer window shuts, according to the Sun. The 33-year-old forward is a Birmingham fan, and the club are in talks with Watford over a potential free transfer. He has not been named in either of his current side’s last two games and could now make a switch back to the Championship.

Paper Round’s view: Deeney has proven his abilities in the Premier League over the course of the last decade, but his experience might be most important in the Championship given he knows how to secure promotion. At 33 he won’t have too many years of his career left, so winning promotion and then enjoying a season with Birmingham in the Premier League could appeal.

Dortmund unmoved by Haaland rumours

The Mirror reports that Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc is not fussed by the latest rumours surrounding their striker Erling Haaland. The 21-year-old Norwegian striker could be the subject of a 200 million bid from PSG if they need to replace Kylian Mbappe in a hurry, but Zorc has said that the German club are not ‘a bank’ and will stick to their plans as usual.

Paper Round’s view: Zorc and the German side both demonstrated last year that they would not crumble under the pressure of a bigger side wanting one of their players, as Manchester United found out when it came to signing Jadon Sancho. United had to wait for a year, so unless PSG offer crazy money it would be expected that Haaland will stick around for another season yet.

Kean set for Juventus return

The Daily Mail claims that Juventus are closing in on their former player Moise Kean. He is set to move on a two-year loan deal that includes an obligation to buy at the end of the term. The 21-year-old Italian Everton will return to Juve as they prepare for the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, and in turn Everton are keen on Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Burley’s Dwight McNeil.

Paper Round’s view: McNeil is a very promising youngster so a move from Burnley would help give his career some momentum as Burnley look set in their ways. As for Kean, he impressed with PSG but obviously Lionel Messi means there is no need for him at the Parc des Princes, so the chance to take Ronaldo’s old spot at Juventus is a huge opportunity for the youngster.

