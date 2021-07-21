Real to move for free transfer Goretzka

Real Madrid are keen to bring in Leon Goretzka next season. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the 26-year-old German international is out of contract next season, meaning he can move on a free transfer. For Real, that would allow them to start the transition from Toni Kroos - 31 - and Luka Modric, who has signed on for another year at the age of 35.

Paper Round’s view: Goretzka has established himself as one of Bayern’s best midfielders but the club are rich with young talent, and they are often not willing to pay quite as much as other top European teams. That sets Goretzka up for an exit, giving Real the chance to add the player to their new free transfer, David Alaba.

Liverpool target Bowen

The Sun reports that Liverpool are keen to add West Ham’s striker Jarrod Bowen to their squad as back up to their famous striking trio of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Diogo Jota would also expect to start ahead of the 24-year-old forward, and it would require a sizeable bid to convince West Ham to let go the goalscorer.

Paper Round’s view: Bowen has done alright at West Ham after impressing lower down the league pyramid, but unless he is exceptionally cheap there is little reason to add him to the squad. Liverpool have four brilliant forwards, and unless one or more of them is set to leave in this transfer window, there should be little rush to add to the front line.

Henderson linked to Arsenal switch

An odd suggestion is reported by the Mirror. The paper puts forward the claim that Jordan Henderson is interesting Arsenal, with the 31-year-old two years away from the end of his contract at Anfield. Because of that, the London side have been made favourites to sign the player.

Paper Round’s view: This transfer seems quite weird. Henderson’s passing is far from his best quality, and that is presumably the most important thing for Mikel Arteta when it comes to identifying his favoured players. Also Henderson is two years out from becoming a free agent, at which point he will be 33 - do Liverpool really need to offer him fresh terms?

Bate set for Leeds

Chelsea’s 18-year-old midfielder Lewis Bate looks set to join fellow Premier League side Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa’s side will pay £1.5 million for the player, according to the Daily Mail, who also claim that while Chelsea will not have a buyback clause, they have inserted a sell-on clause into the deal should the club sell him down the line. Dynel Simeu is also expected to leave Chelsea, for Southampton.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea have made better use in recent years of their youth team, and have enjoyed success with Tammy Abraham - though he may well leave this summer - as well as Reece James and Mason Mount. Because of the sheer number of youth team players they have, Bate and others may be best used to raise funds for the first team.

