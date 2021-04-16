Real want Haaland and Mbappe

Spanish newspaper Marca suggests that Real Madrid would be willing to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, assuming both sides are ready to discuss deals. That will require them to raise funds, and Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez could all leave.

Paper Round’s view: Real have a well stocked squad that has plenty of players who are not essential. That presents them with the chance to be ruthless when it comes to sales without harming the overall quality of their squad. If they are able to get one or either of Haaland and Mbappe, they can probably be confident of next season’s Liga title.

Fofana wanted by United

Manchester United could return to Leicester City in order to find a partner for Harry Maguire. They are interested in the Foxes’ 20-year-old French defender Wesley Fofana, who has impressed in his first season at the club. He would replace Victor Lindelof, though Leicester would be looking for a similar £80 million transfer fee.

Paper Round’s view: Fofana has been an exceptionally assured player at the back for Leicester and it seems inevitable that he will switch to a bigger club in the near future. However, Leicester are quite stable financially, so any team that wants him will have to pay up now or wait for him to approach the end of his current contract.

Suarez linked with Liverpool return

Luis Suarez has only been at Atletico Madrid since the start of the season, but he is already being linked with a move away, with the Mirror claiming he is unhappy under Diego Simeone. He has just one year left on his current deal, and it has been suggested that the 34-year-old Uruguayan striker could rejoin his former club Liverpool, who are struggling to secure a top-four finish

Paper Round’s view: Given the way that Liverpool disgraced themselves in the rush to defend Luis Suarez after he abused Patrice Evra, it would be completely counterproductive to give him a way back. However, football is blind to morality, so expediency and sentimentality will probably win out if Jurgen Klopp decides he is the player he wants.

City eye Satriano

Inter Milan’s 20-year-old Uruguayan striker Martin Satriano has impressed for the Italian’s youth side, but he has yet to make his first team debut. The Mail reports that despite his lack of action, Manchester City, Chelsea - also keen on Jude Bellingham - and Arsenal are all keen, with competition likely to come from Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, with Inter needing to raise funds.

Paper Round’s view: The coronavirus could end up being a boon to the most financially comfortable teams. Perhaps understandably few were willing to spend big last summer, but with a way out of the pandemic on the horizon, this could be the time to cherry pick talent from clubs who are selling out of economic necessity.

