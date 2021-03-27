Real prioritise Mbappe and Haaland

Real Madrid may be interested in bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, but Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the Spanish club are focused on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old French international may be up for grabs in the summer, while 20-year-old Norwegian striker Haaland is content to stay at Borussia Dortmund another season.

Paper Round’s view: If fans return to stadia then it would give Real the financial clout to start making big moves in the transfer market. Ronaldo would be a bridging signing for another year, and could possibly play alongside Mbappe. That would then allow Real to bring in Haaland the summer after next for what would be the most dangerous forward line perhaps ever assembled.

Pjanic stands in way of Wijnaldum transfer

The Mail suggests that Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic stands in the way of a transfer to Spain for Georginio Wijnaldum. The 30-year-old Dutch international is available on a free transfer in the summer, and the Bosnian midfielder, also 30, was said to be on the chopping block to make room for his arrival on the wage books. However Pjanic says he wants to stay for many years.

Paper Round’s view: Pjanic moved in an exchange deal with Arthur going the other way, and he presumably is not keen on being moved after just a year in Catalonia. More practically, if he is made to move on then he will be angling for a suitable payoff and he can't talk too enthusiastically about leaving the club. It is yet more mismanagement of the squad by Barca.

Kane yet to decide Spurs future

The Mirror claims that Harry Kane has yet to commit his future to Tottenham Hotspur. The 27-year-old England international has a contract that runs until 2024, and any move would have to take into account Daniel Levy’s valuation of £150 million for the player. However, Kane has said he is focused on ending the season well with Spurs and then the Euro 2020 tournament before he makes any decision.

Paper Round’s view: At £150 million it is hard to see any club being in for Kane. He is 27 now so if he scores plenty in the Euros then Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City will be tempted, and perhaps he would be a replacement for Kylian Mbappe should the French international move on himself. However if he waits until his contract ends it may be too late for a move to a big club.

PSG target Meslier

The Sun reports that Mauricio Pochettino could return to the Premier League to sign two players for his new side. The Paris Saint-Germain manager wants Leeds’ 21-year-old Illan Meslier, who would be easier to sign than either David de Gea or Hugo Lloris. Another target is his former Spurs right-back Serge Aurier, who could also be available in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: Meslier has emerged as one of the most promising players in the Premier League and also one of the most dependable goalkeepers in Europe. Keylor Navas is an adequate player but not exceptional, and so Pochettino may see replacing him as an easy way to elevate the squad as he looks to build towards another challenge for the Champions League.

