Real Madrid choose between Mbappe and Haaland

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid will find a player capable of scoring in Karim Benzema’s absence this summer. The first choice is 22-year-old French striker Kylian Mbappe, and they are prepared to sell Raphael Varane to raise funds for the player. Should he elect to stay with PSG then they will bring in Erling Haaland.

Premier League ‘We can raise our voices’ - Arteta annoyed about Spurs fixture change YESTERDAY AT 10:50

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe clearly is tempted by a move to Real Madrid but PSG are conceivably a better long term option given their funding from a state. Haaland would be a more straightforward option as Borussia Dortmund know they need to sell at least one star player this summer in order to balance their books hit by coronavirus.

Could Man Utd swoop for Barcelona wonderkid? - Euro Papers

Nketiah may have to move on

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Eddie Nketiah may not be getting enough time on the pitch at Arsenal and there are players in his way in the pecking order. The Sun reports him as saying: "To be fair, when he's played, he's played well, but at his age and for what he's done the last two or three seasons, he needs more minutes. It's something we have to talk about openly and make the right decision."

Paper Round’s view: Arteta is clearly hinting that the 21-year-old forward may have to move onto another club in order to get some regular game time. He is not yet good enough to make a place in the starting line-up his own but given his promise then a loan spell may be a way to develop him to give him a chance to step up down the line.

Oscar plans Chelsea return

The Daily Mail reports that Brazilian midfielder Oscar is planning a return to Chelsea. The 29-year-old midfielder moved from Stamford Bridge in 2017 in order to earn £400,000 a week at Shanghai SIPG. Oscar admitted he may have to move elsewhere though, saying: “I have a lot of friends at Chelsea. If I have a chance to finish my career at Chelsea, it's a dream for me. Of course, Chelsea don't like to buy too many older players, which is normal because it's a top team from Europe, but I will try my best to be fit to finish there.”

Paper Round’s view: Oscar is one of only a few players who have left European football for China and managed to make a go of a career there for more than a year or two. Of course the huge wages help, and perhaps he will try to earn some major trophies down the line when his time in China finally comes to an end.

Moyes praises Lingard form

The Mirror reports that West Ham United manager David Moyes is keen on his on-loan forward Jesse Lingard’s form. The 28-year-old attacking player made the switch from Manchester United this winter and is on loan to the London club until the end of the season, before a permanent move could be made for the player.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard has always been an inconsistent player but perhaps his recent troubles with his form have sharpened his mind, and it may be that West Ham are now able to close a deal for the player this summer in order to keep him at his best and in with a chance of extending his international career with England.

transfers Haaland rules out Chelsea move, targets three PL clubs - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 01:06