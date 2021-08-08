Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will undergo a medical on Sunday ahead of his move to Chelsea, according to reports.

The Athletic states that the 28-year-old forward will have his medical in his native Belgium before travelling to London in the next 24 hours.

A deal has reportedly been agreed that will see Chelsea pay £97.5 million - a club-record fee for a signing - in order to bring back the player to Stamford Bridge. He failed to break through as a senior first-team choice in his initial 2011-2014 spell at the club, but has impressed as he moved to Everton, Manchester United and then Inter before what appears to be an imminent return to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian international was at Euro 2020 with his team but has returned to pre-season training with his current club. He will sign a five-year deal worth around 13 million euros a year, after tax.

Inter need to raise funds in order to deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus, particularly after heavily backing former manager Antonio Conte in the market as they built a title-winning squad.

Both sides will be happy with how negotiations have gone. Chelsea have managed to keep the fee under £100 million, while Inter Milan will receive the total in cash. It is understood Manchester United are also in line to pocket around €4 million from the deal due to a sell-on clause from when Lukaku departed Old Trafford in 2019. That agreement related to a percentage of the total sale fee, as opposed to just profit.

