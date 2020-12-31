Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is targeting a move to the Premier League with a potential January exit on the cards.

The 33-year-old German international has not played for Juventus since November 2019, and while he is involved in first-team training under Andrea Pirlo, he is not in consideration for playing time.

Indeed, there is speculation that he may be allowed to leave for nothing in January in order to reduce his burden on the wage bill, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Despite his disappointment that he is not playing for the Italian champions, Khedira is proud of his time with Juve.

“There are always ups and downs in every player’s careers,” he told the Athletic.

“I don’t know anyone who’s always on the up. Do you? When I moved here from Real Madrid in 2015, I never thought I’d stay this long. Finding a club that makes you this happy and satisfied was a blessing, and I only have positive feelings about the time I’ve spent here.

"It sounds weird but even now, I love driving to the training ground every day because it’s so much fun being able to work with these amazing people and big personalities.”

However, despite the success and contentment he had at Juventus, he confirmed that he is looking for more action before he considers retirement.

Asked about not playing, he said: “It’s unusual for me, and I’m not satisfied.

“I’m a competitive guy, I want to play. But in the meantime, I’ve adjusted to the situation and try to make the most of it. I’m part of match-day preparation and video analysis. My influence is still there. I see myself as a bit of a mentor for the younger players. I’m keeping my energy levels and motivation high.

“But at the end of the day, I want to be on the pitch and fight for points. That’s why I’m trying to change the situation or leave Turin to do what I enjoy most: playing football.”

Having played in Germany and Spain, Khedira explained that he is interested in a move to England to experience the Premier League.

“The Premier League is still missing in my collection, to play there would be the icing on the cake,” he said.

“There are fewer breaks in the game and many counter-attacks, but this is what I like. I’ve done a lot of extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for a higher pace and intensity. I’ve done extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for the pace and intensity in the Premier League.

“My gut instinct and passion tell me I need to play football, if possible in the Premier League. I’m working towards that.”

Two of his former managers from his time at Real, Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho are both in England, at Everton and Spurs respectively, and perhaps unsurprisingly he has been linked with a move to reunite with one of them. He was full of praise for the pair.

Sami Khedira and Josè Mourinho at Real Madrid Image credit: Getty Images

“He has a way of convincing people, there’s something in his eyes,” he recalled of Mourinho.

“He’s very direct, very demanding, working with him is no picnic, because he doesn’t do things by half. If you don’t perform, you’ll get it in the neck.

“But you understand that’s because he values you as a player. The maximum is not enough for him, he pushes you to your limit. That’s how I’ve become the player and the person I am today.”

He said of Ancelotti that they still talk:

“We’ve kept in contact over the years. Him and Jose are both amazing personalities from whom I’ve learned so much, about the game and about myself. They’re both at clubs that play an important role in the league. So let’s see what happens.”

