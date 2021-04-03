Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has said that the team are not planning to sell Erling Haaland this summer.

Chelsea are also said to be in the hunt for the 20-year-old Norwegian international, who has a release clause of 75 million euros that kicks in during the summer of 2022.

That has led to speculation that the German side would sell him at the end of the current season to secure a higher transfer fee, with winger Jadon Sancho to then be sold the following year, as they struggle to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their finances.

Speaking to Sky in Germany, Kehl said: "Our position and the contractual situation are clear: We are planning with Erling, we need him to achieve our goals. We have made that clear."

There is a chance that Kehl is merely stating that the club are not willing to sell as part of a plan to maximise the fee they can extract from any deal that will be done, but they did stick to their word when United were linked to Sancho last summer.

One potential complication could be that Dortmund finish outside the Champions League places, meaning Haaland has to be sacrificed to raise funds, and that could be exacerbated if Germany continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic which may further hamper ticket sales for Bundesliga clubs.

