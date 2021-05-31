Sergio Aguero has been spotted in Barcelona as the former Manchester City star prepares to sign for the Catalan giants.

The striker is free to seek a new club once his contract with City has expired on June 30 and Aguero appears poised to make the switch to Barcelona.

It’s been an open secret for weeks that Aguero would move to Barcelona , with Pep Guardiola confirming after City’s final Premier League game of the campaign a deal was practically done.

Champions League The Beautiful Game - Manchester City have blown their best Champions League chance 2 HOURS AGO

Spanish media captured Aguero leaving his hotel in Barcelona and arriving at the Creu Blanca clinic in Barcelona where he is expected to undergo medical tests.

The 32-year-old has spent ten trophy-laden years at City but had fallen down the pecking order in recent months under Guardiola.

Aguero’s 184 goals in the league broke Wayne Rooney’s record for goals scored at a single club and the Argentine will be a huge miss for City.

Barcelona are hopeful of wrapping up the deal soon. Aguero has experience in La Liga having joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Lionel Messi’s presence at Barcelona is believed to be a major factor in Aguero joining Barcelona, as Guardiola hinted at when asked about his goalscorer’s departure.

'A fairytale moment' - Guardiola on Aguero's last home game for City

“I’m pretty sure – maybe I reveal a secret – he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart, for Barcelona.

“He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Lionel Messi.

“I’m pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch.”

'City played a really good final' - Guardiola after defeat to Chelsea

Champions League The Beautiful Game - Chelsea were always in control of Champions League final 2 HOURS AGO