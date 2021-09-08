Werner linked with Germany return

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is likely to be heading back to the Bundesliga, reports The Mirror. The 25-year-old German international has struggled for goals at his current Premier League club, and is reportedly in contact with his former RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann. He now coaches Bayern Munich and a summer transfer is on the cards

Paper Round’s view: Werner showed for Leipzig that he is far from a bad player and can be an excellent one on his day. At a certain point it stops being worth analysing a player and how he can be made to perform at one club, and it would make more sense for all concerned if he could move on to Bayern in order to try something new, and the same is true for Chelsea.

United have free run at Rice

The Sun relays stories surrounding West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. The 24-year-old England international has a contract that runs until 2024 but he has no intention of signing a new deal. Manchester United are interested in the £80m midfielder and they may have an easy time to sign him next summer as Chelsea are starting to look elsewhere, namely Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Paper Round’s view: Rice is in danger of missing his chance to move on. If he has a decent year this season then it’ll probably be easy enough to secure a move away. But if he dips, he could be tempted to renew with West Ham for a pay rise and some security, and he could find himself trapped in the same way that Wilfried Zaha and Harry Kane have in recent years.

Overmars downplays Arsenal rumours

Former Arsenal player Marc Overmars has been linked with a move back to the side from Ajax, to replace technical director Edu. Arsenal have had a dreadful start to the season but Overmars was not obviously keen, saying: “I’m not getting any younger. I’ve been offered the opportunity to go elsewhere too. That’s what happens and it’s always good to consider a move. But then I just think about how well things are going here.”

Paper Round’s view: Overmars and the executive team at Ajax have done an impressive job, and clearly there is only so far they can take a club in the Eredivisie. But a new job is not always a better one, and looking at how difficult Arsenal manage to make their life, it would be no surprise if Overmars was not content to wait for something a little easier.

Ramos still yet to be ready

There is some concern reported by Spanish newspaper Marca that Sergio Ramos is still not fit to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut. The 35-year-old central defender did not raise any red flags in his medical over the summer, but even after the international break it seems that he is nowhere near to being ready for PSG’s next league game, and maybe not even the Champions League tie.

Paper Round’s view: At 35 Ramos can be held back by strains and tweaks in a way that many younger players can ignore or bounce back from speedily. Luckily for PSG, they have a deep squad and an easy league, so it is best they bring him up to speed gently to make sure that when they need him - ideally late in the Champions League - he’ll definitely be fit

