Tom Heaton has reportedly agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent in the summer.

The 35-year-old spent several years with United as a youngster before leaving to join Cardiff in 2010 after a lack of first-team opportunities.

He joined Aston Villa from Burnley in 2019 but lost his place in the first team to Emiliano Martinez.

The Daily Mirror reports that he is now set to leave Villa and will be a back-up for David de Gea and Dean Henderson as they compete for the No 1 jersey at Old Trafford.

There have reportedly been talks over the last few weeks and the contract will be signed in the next couple of days.

Heaton is a former England international and will add plenty of experience to the United goalkeeper room.

Current back-up goalkeepers Lee Grant and Sergio Romero look set to leave this summer.

Grant will be a free agent after not being offered a new contract while Romero has reportedly refused to sign a contract extension.

