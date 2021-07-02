Daniel Levy has told new manager Nuno Espirito Santo Harry Kane will be staying at Tottenham.

Kane is pushing for an exit from Tottenham this summer and has even told chairman Levy to facilitate a transfer.

Manchester City are so far the only side to show serious interest in what would be a massively expensive deal.

Euro 2020 'Unbelievable' - Grealish hails England captain Kane as best he's ever played with AN HOUR AGO

Tottenham chief Levy considered a number of candidates with several managers believed to have snubbed offers.

But Nuno is now at the helm and will soon take charge of his new team once pre-season gets underway.

One player unlikely to report for pre-season straight away is England striker Kane, who is on international duty at Euro 2020.

The Daily Mail claim Kane’s desire to leave Tottenham hasn’t changed despite the arrival of Nuno, but the installation of a new head coach appears to have strengthened Levy’s resolve to keep hold of the club's talisman.

Levy has told Nuno to plan for the new season with Kane as he intends to stonewall any attempt from the striker to leave this summer.

'You go through spells' Kane says scoring doesn't matter if England win

City reportedly made a £100 million offer for Kane last month and were eager to sweeten the deal with the inclusion of one of their own players.

Raheem Sterling was mooted as a potential makeweight for the deal, but the attacker has ruled himself out of taking part in any swap deal for Kane.

The goalscorer has remained tight-lipped on his efforts to exit Spurs this season and Tottenham fans would be devastated to see Kane join another Premier League club.

Kane has spent his entire career at Tottenham but is yet to win a single major trophy with the north London club.

The 27-year-old’s decision to push for a move is motivated by his desire to win silverware, with Tottenham finishing a lowly seventh in the Premier League last season.

'We are writing history' - Southgate after historic win over Germany

Nuno, on the other hand, says he cannot wait to get started and is eager to return to coaching after his shock exit from Wolves.

"When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy," Nuno told Spurs' club website.

It's an enormous pleasure and honour [to be here], there's joy and I'm happy and looking forward to starting work.

“We don't have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days."

Transfers Asking price could derail Man Utd's move for Varane - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO