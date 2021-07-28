Spurs target Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention to Fiorentina’s striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential new signing, according to the Telegraph. The 21-year-old Serbian striker scored 21 times in 40 appearances for the Serie A side last season, and while Crotone striker Simy was also considered, Vlahovic is preferred and may cost more than £40 million.

Transfers Just who exactly will sign Jules Kounde? 11 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Spurs should sign any striker now, because if they do sell Harry Kane now then any selling club will demand as much of the £160m fee - assuming that’s what they get - as they can manage. If they sign Vlahovic now they are in a better position to negotiate a price in their favour, without being roasted.

Jadon Sancho talks about Manchester United move

Bailly concerned by Varane arrival

The Mirror reports on a story that suggests that Manchester United’s defender Eric Bailly is worried by the signing of Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane. The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international is now down the pecking order after Varane is on course to join the United squad and will take up his position alongside Harry Maguire.

Paper Round’s view: Bailly really has little cause for argument. He has been neither consistent enough nor fit enough to worry Varane, and it is only he who can make sure either his form or his resilience - probably both - improves sufficiently to challenge for a first team place. He has the talent, but he cannot be relied upon.

Arsenal interest in Onana unclear

The Sun discusses Arsenal’s potential interest in Ajax’s goalkeeper Andre Onana. The 25-year-old Cameroonian was banned for a doping offence in February but it has since been commuted to nine months, leading to speculation Arsenal may be interested. However Ajax director Marc Overmars said: I’m not sure if we’ll get to a deal with Lyon. There hasn’t been contact for a week. Another club was interested but they already got another goalie. Arsenal were also mentioned but I haven’t had any contact with them.”

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal have also been linked with Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale, which might be a more straightforward solution as the Championship side need to sell and Ramsdale is used to the demands of the Premier League. At £30m though he is probably more expensive than Onana, if less experienced.

Allegri hints at Pjanic return

Returning Juventus manager Max Allegri has hinted that Miralem Pjanic will return to the club from Barcelona. The 31-year-old Bosnian has struggled in his first year at the Spanish club and could move back to Italy. Marca reported that Allegri said: "We have Cristiano [Ronaldo], who is good at shooting from distance, as well as [Paulo] Dybala, who is good from a closer range. And soon a good right-footed player who can take freekicks could be arriving."

Paper Round’s view: Pjanic played some of his best football when he was with Allegri in the past, and doubtless would be keen to get back to his old ways if he has the chance. As for Barcelona, they need to get as many players as they can off their books to support the re-signing of Lionel Messi.

Transfers Arsenal close in on £50m signing as White undergoes medical 14 HOURS AGO