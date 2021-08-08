Tottenham have agreed a £60m-plus deal with Inter Milan for striker Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

The 23-year-old Argentine forward was the subject of interest from Spurs’ North London rivals, Arsenal, but Nuno Espirito Santo appears to be the player’s next manager, rather than Mikel Arteta.

The Times reports that Martinez is being bought to play alongside England striker Harry Kane, but the transfer may signal that Tottenham are prepared to do business with Manchester City now they have an effective replacement secured. The paper claims that a deal worth a potential £76.8 million has been agreed.

Martinez had been linked to Barcelona last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic stopped any deal from going ahead. The pandemic has in turn made Inter vulnerable to bids for their players, with Romelu Lukaku also set to depart, in a £97.5m deal with Chelsea, and Achraf Hakimi joined Paris Saint-Germain for an initial 60 million euros.

Daniel Levy has been relatively active in the transfer market compared to previous summers, with Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini already at the club.

