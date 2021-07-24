Paris Saint-Germain fans have protested against the potential signing of Paul Pogba by hanging up banners outside PSG’s ground and training facilities.
The banners read: “Pogba, you should listen to your mother. She doesn't want you here, neither do we.”
The antipathy may be because Pogba previously explained that his mother is a fan of Marseille, who are PSG’s main rivals since the capital club’s creation in the 1970s.
Transfers
Pogba rejects £350,000-a-week deal offer from Man Utd - reports
- Solskjaer signs new Man Utd deal until 2024
- Real to wait for Mbappe after he tells PSG he will not sign new deal - Paper Round
- 'This is where I belong' - Man Utd confirm Sancho transfer
Despite the family allegiance to the south coast club, Pogba is believed to be keen to join PSG, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side ready to make a move for the 28-year-old French midfielder.
A fee of £50 million has been mentioned, although that may be the middle ground between United’s valuation and PSG’s expected offer.
A report earlier in the week claimed that Pogba, who has a year left on his current contract, rejected an offer worth £50 million, or £350,000 a week, to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
Usain Bolt backs Olympic athlete protests and slams 'ridiculous' abuse of Saka, Rashford and Sancho
Transfers
PSG aim to sign £50m Pogba this summer - Paper Round
Transfers
PSG 'confident' on completing cut-price Pogba deal - Paper Round