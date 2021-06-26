Harry Kane says he has had no contact with Spurs over his future at the club while on international duty with England.

Despite having a lacklustre Euro 2020 so far, the captain insists he remains entirely focused on the tournament and has blocked out any outside noise surrounding his future or transfer rumours.

"It doesn't really bother me about the outside noise," said Kane. "When I'm here I'm with the boys, I try to help the boys, be a leader in the team."

"If I'm totally honest I don't really read anything, no media."

But there is also a growing belief that Kane may stay in north London after all.

Manchester City are understood to have bid £100 million for Kane , but the Golden Boot winner´s value to Spurs are believed to have put a £150 million price tag on him and he still has three years left on his contract.

And while Manchester City and Manchester United turn their attentions and financial fire power to Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho respectively, it remains unclear how either could afford to pay Daniel Levy´s asking price for Kane.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur poses with the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Golden Boot Winner award, and the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Playmaker Winner award following his team's victory in the Premier League match between Leicester City

The Spurs owner is known for his tough negotiating skills and will know that there is nobody of Kane´s ability that could replace him at the club, and that even £100m is unlikely to provide the same results when reinvested in multiple players.

Kane believes he and Levy have a gentleman´s agreement to let the striker leave, that will come with the considerable caveat that there is a team out there willing to pay the big money.

