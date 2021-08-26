Wolves have rebutted Tottenham Hotspur’s intent to take Adama Traore on loan with an option to buy, according to reports.

The Telegraph report that Spurs had been looking into a £5 million loan fee to reunite the winger with his former boss Nuno Espirito Santo in North London, with an option to make the move permanent at a later date, but Wolves are steadfast on their desire to keep the Spaniard.

Traore has two years remaining on his current contract and West Midlands club apparently view the 25-year-old as a key asset in Bruno Lage’s squad.

Lage was quizzed on the player’s future following Wolves’s 4-0 rout of Nottingham Forest in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night.

“Yes, I think so [he will stay],” Lage said.

“We want to create a strong side, a better side to be competitive.

“We need competition for a long Premier League season and the League Cup, if players are not fit we need people to come in for them.”

Traore started in Wolves 1-0 home defeat to his rumoured suitors on Sunday, squandering a golden chance to level the game after Dele Alli had put the away side ahead from the spot.

Victory at Forest rewarded Wolves with the opportunity to take revenge on the North London side in the next round.

