Harry Kane will make a decision on his Tottenham future after the Euro 2020 tournament.

The 27-year-old striker is on international duty with the England side during the domestic break after playing through a disappointing season under Jose Mourinho.

The side are currently in sixth place, and are due to meet Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. However they have been knocked out of the Europa League after an embarrassing defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Kane’s own form has been relatively good, with 17 goals in the league so far this season, and he is reportedly attracting attention from Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid, amongst others.

Speaking to the press while on international duty, Kane admitted that he would not yet confirm his future to his current club when asked if he needed to move clubs in order to win trophies.

“I think that’s a hard question to answer right now,” he said. “It’s important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros.

"To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance. I always like to be focused on one goal and one job and that’s to finish strong with Spurs, win these qualifiers with England and hopefully go on and have a great Euros.

“Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible. I’m fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

Kane acknowledged that the team had endured some difficult moments so far this campaign.

“It’s been a difficult spell at Spurs but, look, we went into the Arsenal game winning five games in a row,” he said.

“Obviously the Arsenal game was difficult to take – in a north London derby you never want to lose. And going out of the Europa League was a big disappointment.

“But we bounced back last Sunday with a win and I think when you look at the bigger picture we’re a couple of points off the top four and we’ve got a cup final to play.

So if by the end of May we’ve finished in the top four and won the Carabao Cup I think everyone will say it’s been a pretty good season.

“In my career and as a person I never get too high or too low. It’s part of football.

“You’re going to go through tough spells and good spells. It’s important just to keep focused on the bigger picture. That’s what I’m trying to do and I’m sure the team are trying to do as well.”

Spurs next play Newcastle on Sunday 4 April.

