Highly-rated midfielder Tino Anjorin has joined Lokomotiv Moscow from Chelsea in a season-long loan deal which includes a £17m option to buy.

Anjorin has made just five senior appearances for Chelsea since making his debut in a 7-1 win over Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup in 2019.

But the Blues have negotiated a buy-back clause worth £34 million should the Russian club decide to sign him permanently.

Premier League Opinion: Chelsea resilience through Anfield adversity highlights Tuchel's title credentials 28/08/2021 AT 21:09

Anjorin has been at Chelsea since 2008 and made his Premier League debut under Frank Lampard against Everton in March 2020.

He has also played in the Champions League and FA Cup for the west London club and is a player that Tuchel is said to have thought highly of.

However, the England youth international was reportedly handpicked by Lokomotiv’s newly-appointed sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who used to be a mentor to Tuchel.

Anjorin is the latest Chelsea academy player to depart the Champions League holders this summer. Tino Livramento, Dynel Simeu, Lewis Bate and Myles Peart-Harris have all left in recent weeks.

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku, Saul Niguez and Marcus Bettinelli in the summer transfer window as the club look to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea made a bid to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde before the window closed on August 31, but the offer was rejected by the La Liga side.

Transfers Zouma sale to West Ham set to trigger Chelsea swoop for Kounde – reports 24/08/2021 AT 17:09