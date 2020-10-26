Jack Wilshere wants a move to the US, Kylian Mbappe is planning to leave PSG, Arkadiusz Milik may leave Napoli in January and Sheffield United are keen on Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo.

Wilshere keen on MLS move

Former Arsenal and West Ham player Jack Wilshere is considering a move to America. After his contract was terminated by mutual consent by the London side in the last transfer window, he had suggested that he would find a Spanish or Italian club. Now, however, the 28-year-old midfielder is keen to try his hand at MLS and play a consistent run of games.

Paper Round’s view: The MLS may not have the best players in the world in their teams, but many of them are extremely fit and strong, so it won’t be an easy ride for Wilshere given his problems with injury. If he can be carefully managed and deliberately play less than two games a week then perhaps his body can adjust after plenty of time out of the game under West Ham.

Mbappe ready to leave PSG

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave the French club in order to pursue more footballing success on the continent. That’s what PSG ambassador Youri Djorkaeff believes, with the former playmaker saying: “Now he's on a project. He is entering his fourth year in Paris, he's a young player. I don't see him staying at PSG for 10 years. His future is to win titles on all continents, something few French people have done.”

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe has already been at PSG since 2017 and is entering the penultimate year of his contract. With just a year left on the deal next summer one would expect that PSG would be willing to sell to avoid losing him for nothing, and willing to do business at a price level which would attract enough competing bids to make sure they got a hefty sum.

Milik set for January exit despite Juventus rumours

Arkadiusz Milik could leave Napoli this winter, despite suggestions that he had agreed a free transfer deal with Juventus to join at the end of the current season. The 26-year-old Polish international has been frozen out of his current club, so he wants to bring forward his departure date in order to get games. That means both Spurs and Everton could be potential destinations.

Paper Round’s view: Milik has done little wrong at Napoli and their treatment of him is heavy handed. It does seem unreasonable to both deny themselves his talent and also deal a fairly hefty blow to his career by making him miss half a season. He will have to hope that playing international football will be enough to keep him sharp ahead of any move to England.

Rojo could move to Sheffield United on loan

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo may join Sheffield United on loan in the winter. Boss Chris Wilder wants cover for Jack O’Connell and failed to make an addition to his defence this summer. Rojo is on £100,000 a week and at 30 years old displays regular problems with injury, which would make him a departure from the usual targets of Wilder, who are on the younger side.

Paper Round’s view: Sheffield United do indeed tend to sign younger players with more potential, but if Wilder wants cover for the last half of the season, then he can afford to be more flexible. United would probably be content to get rid of him assuming his wages are largely covered, and Sheffield United might not be able to afford his wages for a permanent contract, but a loan would be less financially demanding.

