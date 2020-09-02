The 28-year-old, who earned 10 caps for Germany between 2014-16, joined Leverkusen four years ago after four years at Hoffenheim. He will meet up with former Bundesliga coach Niko Kovac, who signed for the club in July.
"When Kevin now got the opportunity to go to an attractive club abroad, the club granted his wish after a satisfactory agreement for all sides," Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes said in a club statement.
Volland scored 10 league goals in the Bundesliga last season.
