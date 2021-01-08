Fulham would be willing to listen to offers for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this month but are in no rush to show him the door.



The striker was expected to be one of their key players this season yet has started just one of their last seven matches as manager Scott Parker changed the team’s style of play.



There have been discussions with Mitrovic over the situation, and there is no friction or animosity that he is now a back-up option for Parker.



Fulham’s stance is that they are not actively looking to sell him but if a fair offer was to land they are willing to let the player make a decision on whether he wants to leave or remain part of the team, where he could still play a vital role as they fight to stay in the Premier League.