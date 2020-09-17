It has been a slow, ponderous transfer window so far for Tottenham, but not for much longer, with Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale deals nearing completion.

It is being widely reported that Bale will fly to London on Friday to complete a return to Tottenham on a season-long loan move, with Spurs coughing up half his wages. The deal will cost Tottenham less than £15m.

Bale left Tottenham in 2013 for a fee in the region of €100m, but, despite winning four Champions League titles, his time in the Spanish capital has soured. Madrid are keen to get the 31-year-old’s wages off their books completely, but this represents their best option.

Reguillon will join Bale on the flight to London, and will move to Spurs on a permanent deal, thought to be in the region of £27m, although Real have insisted on having a buy-back option in the deal.

The 23-year-old named the best left-back in La Liga for his performances last season while on loan at Sevilla.

Real Madrid are well-stocked at left-back, with Brazil international Marcelo and France's Ferland Mendy already on their squad, so are keen to sell Reguilon to raise funds to balance the books at the club. A link-up with Bale is also reportedly tempting Reguillon into a move to London.

