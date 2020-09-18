Gareth Bale arrived at Luton Airport near London on Friday ahead of completing his imminent return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Wales forward Bale, who left Premier league Spurs to join Real Madrid for a then world record €100m in 2013, is expected to be unveiled later on Friday.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Thiago posts farewell message with Bale and Reguilon on their way AN HOUR AGO

Sky Sports footage showed Bale stepping off a private jet owned by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

He originally joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2007 and, after initially struggling to make his mark, evolved into one of the club's greatest players, scoring 56 goals and providing 58 assists in more than 200 appearances.

After joining Real he won four Champions League and two Liga titles but has fallen out of favour with coach Zinedine Zidane.

Liverpool launch surprise bid for Barca forward Dembele - Euro Papers

Football Mourinho continues to refuse talking about Bale’s return to Tottenham 5 HOURS AGO