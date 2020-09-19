Gareth Bale has completed a sensational return to Tottenham on a loan deal.

"We are delighted to announce the return of Gareth Bale to the club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid," read a statement on the club's website.

"He will wear the number 9 shirt."

Tottenham also confirmed the signing of left-back Sergio Reguilón, with the Spain player set to wear the number three shirt.

The full-back, who came through the youth set-up at Real, played 22 games in all competitions after his debut in 2018. Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, arrives for a reported fee of €30 million.

Bale, who left Spurs for Real seven years ago, completed his medical in Madrid on Thursday, arriving in London by private jet on Friday to finalise the move which will see Spurs reportedly pay half of Bale's £600,000-a-week wage.

Despite winning four Champions League titles, Bale's time in the Spanish capital has soured, and has been getting worse for some time.

Manchester United reportedly considered making a move for him as a back-up option to Jadon Sancho, but they did not make an offer, even though they have tried to sign him on numerous occasions since he was at Southampton 13 years ago.

Injured Bale won’t play for Spurs until after October international break

Tottenham confirmed in a statement that Bale would not be able to represent the club until after the October international break.

Bale sustained a knee injury whilst playing for Wales on international duty earlier this month and this together with La Liga’s later start compared to the Premier League means he has had a limited pre-season. We currently anticipate that he will be match fit after October’s international break.

