Gareth Bale could stay at Tottenham beyond his season-long loan, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett.

The 31-year-old, who was signed by Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85m, returned to the north London club last week.

After a turbulent last two-and-a-half years in Madrid, whether he will want to return to the La Liga champions - and see out his contract until 2022 - is up in the air and he may want to stay at Spurs.

When asked if that was a possibility on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Barnett said: "I'm sure that if things really worked out well, we'd have no problem.

"Hopefully the subject [of returning to Real] won't come up. He will be so successful at Tottenham he'll want to stay and it will be a simple deal to do the rest."

Bale, who has won 13 major trophies with Madrid, saw a move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning in July 2019 blocked by Real president Fiorentino Perez. Barnett feels the Wales international has been unfairly treated by the club and its supporters.

"In my opinion, he wasn't treated correctly for somebody who's done so much for a great club," Barnett added. "I think that things were wrong.

"It's hard to put one finger on it but I think somebody who has achieved what he has achieved for a club, in seven years, should have been treated better.

"I don't want to blame anybody or go into it. I think what the fans did was disgraceful and the club didn't help. That's all I really want to get into."

