Gareth Bale is reportedly open to the idea of joining Manchester United this summer.

The 31-year-old has been frozen out at Real Madrid, where he has two years left on his contract, and hardly featured after the 2019/20 season resumed.

But while he is unhappy at Real, his wages – which are reportedly £650,000 a week – are thought to be a stumbling block to any move.

The Times say he would be opening to the possibility of joining United if the transfer is right for him.

It is not stated if the move would be a loan or permanent deal, but the report does add there is an “acceptance it is unlikely to happen”.

United may turn to Bale as their pursuit of Jadon Sancho appears to have ended for now, with Borussia Dortmund unwilling to budge on their asking price.

Juventus’ Douglas Costa is mentioned as another potential option for United.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that Real are willing to accept an offer of €20m for Bale while a loan deal is seen as a last resort.

