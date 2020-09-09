Real Madrid are keen to offload Gareth Bale and have reached the point where they are willing to pay 50 per cent of his wages to get him to move away.

The 31-year-old had a move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning blocked by Real last year where he would have earned £1m a week.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has ruled out a loan move for the Welshman, but the development would likely attract Premier League clubs to at least make an offer having been informed by Real that he would be available on half his current wages.

Bale started just 12 La Liga games last season and he is training by himself on his return from international duty on Wednesday.

Spanish newspaper Cuatro report that Bale has told the La Liga champions he has come back with a knee injury.

