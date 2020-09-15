Gareth Bale is set for a shock return to Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports in the media - and it could be in a swap deal with Dele Alli.

Spurs have long been linked with a move for their former player - currently out of favour at Real Madrid - with Manchester United also thought to be in the race.

But it seems now that Jose Mourinho has edged ahead with a possible loan deal.

And the Telegraph are reporting that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is ready to offer Real a swap deal with Dele Alli.

It is thought, however, that Spurs are hoping that Real Madrid will be prepared to come to some arrangement with them over Bale's wages - thought to be over £500,000 a week.

Bale has won four Champions League titles with Real, but he has a reputation for uninterestedness as well as poor fitness .

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has previously dismissed talk the forward could leave on loan. He has already said that Bale, who has two years left on his contract, was "going nowhere."

