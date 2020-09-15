Earlier on Tuesday it had been reported a swap deal involving England international Dele Alli had been proposed, and those reports were given added weight when the player’s agent confirmed that talks were ongoing with the club.

"That’s where [Tottenham] he wants to go,” Barnett told the AP.

transfers Gareth Bale set for shock Tottenham Hotspur return in swap with Dele Alli - reports 4 HOURS AGO

Bale left Tottenham in 2013 for a fee in the region of €100 million, but, despite winning four Champions League titles, his time in the Spanish capital has soured.

Madrid are keen to get the 31-year-old’s wages off their books, but the Santiago Bernabeu club may have to subsidise those – said to be in the region of £500,000 per week – to push a move through.

More to follow.

transfers Bayern revive interest in Hudson-Odoi - report 8 HOURS AGO