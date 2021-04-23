Gareth Southgate is likely to emerge as a genuine target for Tottenham if they do not land top choice Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager.

Daniel Levy is beginning work to ensure Spurs move on quickly from the Jose Mourinho era and the club are eager to convince Nagelsmann to make a move into English football from RB Leipzig.

Competition from Bayern Munich will not make their task easy, though, so a back-up list is being put together.

Brendan Rodgers has been linked - and is still viewed by some as a credible option - yet well-placed insiders are very doubtful over him becoming the man to succeed Mourinho.

Southgate, 50, will lead England into the European Championship this summer and it is his relationship with Spurs captain Harry Kane that is a particular key to Tottenham’s interest in him.

It is understood Kane has huge respect for Southgate and the pair get on very well, which would be extremely beneficial at a time when the club want to convince their star man to stay.

At this stage it is unclear whether Southgate would be interested in such a job but his reputation has been enhanced by the way he has dealt with pressurised situations and Spurs need to also ensure the next manager is ready to embrace the rest of their English contingent.

He has good knowledge of the bulk of the squad. Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp are all hoping for roles next season.

Away from Southgate, Spurs also have eyes on Ajax’s highly-rated boss Erik ten Hag. Interestingly, he’s on Bayern Munich’s list too if the German club miss out on Nagelsmann.

Manchester United can expect a new guide price for Jadon Sancho by the end of the month if Borussia Dortmund fail to win this weekend.

Defeat to Wolfsburg will mean they almost certainly miss out on the Champions League places for next season and will lead the club to start making it clear who becomes available for a transfer.

Sancho is one of the names most likely to be on the market as Dortmund would rather he left at this stage than Erling Haaland. There is a feeling that the club may not recover quickly if they let both players leave in the same window.

Dortmund seem accepting that Sancho can leave at the right price, but United still do not know what that figure is - and are waiting to find out.

He is still on their radar for a summer transfer and they are willing to proceed if the German club are more realistic than they were last year about his valuation. Sources still claim United would want to see him priced closer to £50 million than £100 million if anything is to happen.

Dortmund are four points outside the top four and face third placed Wolfsburg on Saturday, with only RB Leipzig, Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen fixtures left to play afterwards.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract at AC Milan but the Italian club still intend to sign a new centre forward in the next transfer window.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 in October, put pen to paper on an extension to take him to the summer of 2022 with Milan - yet they are also exploring a potential deal for Ajax’s Lassina Traore.

Hopes of winning Serie A have dwindled over the past two months and there is intent to find a new rotation option to Rafael Leao and Ibrahimovic for next term.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina has been linked, but at this stage a deal is not looking likely, and as such Traore has come onto the radar.

The 20-year-old Burkina Faso forward has traits that could be moulded well into the club’s playing style and he would also be far more reasonably priced than Vlahovic, who is expected to cost in the region of £43 million if he leaves Fiorentina.

Traore would probably cost around a third of that figure, which is more in line with the club’s budgeting for the next window of transfer business.

