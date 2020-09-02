Liverpool midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum has agreed a three-year contract with Barcelona, claim Sport. The report says the transfer fee would be less than €20m.

A move to the Nou Camp would see the 29-year-old link up with his former national team boss Ronald Koeman. The Athletic say there has been no contact between the two clubs.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his Liverpool contract and the Spanish newspaper says he would reinforce Barca's midfield following the departure of Ivan Rakitic and wantaway Chilean Arturo Vidal.

Wijnaldum scored six goals in 47 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Thiago Alcantara. For them to sign the Spain international they apparently would need to let Wijnaldum go first in order to afford the Bayern Munich midfielder valued at £27m by the Bundesliga champions.

