Kane anxious for City move to go through

Harry Kane fears a move to Manchester City will be gone forever if he does not make a switch in the next fortnight.

Transfers PSG prepare bumper Pogba contract offer – Paper Round 11 HOURS AGO

But it is believed City have reservations beyond this season about spending so much on Kane - and have other options they will turn to if their push to sign him does not work out.

There is still confidence they can convince Spurs to sell their captain but this is seen as a key window for him to move, particularly given his value.

Kane has three years left on his Spurs contract, and would still be considered an expensive target when he turns 29 next summer, particularly at a time when someone like Erling Haaland becomes available at a price of just 75 million Euros.

Kane is trying to manage the situation carefully but needs City’s next offer to land very soon to help him decide what step to take next.

'It's private' - Nuno guarded on Kane conversation and the striker's future

**

Arteta to be given more time at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will be given time for his new season plans to take shape but is not going to be guaranteed that his job as Arsenal boss is safe for the season.

The Gunners got off to a nightmare start on Friday night as they crashed 2-0 at newly promoted Brentford , yet they still have plans to strengthen the side this month and also have a few issues to be resolved among the current squad members.

A new midfielder and forward are important, while ideally a goalkeeper and full back would also be added before the transfer deadline on August 31. Three new signings is probably the most we can realistically expect but Arteta will then be judged on how the side gels and improves.

Arteta is still a serious admirer of Martin Odegaard and has new hope that a breakthrough can be found for him to join from Real Madrid.

The new forward is proving particularly tricky at the moment though as there is still no clear track towards a signing, despite enquiries with a host of players across the summer.

A further problem lies in the fact sources say there has been friction between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arteta leading into the season, while Alexander Lacazette has been touted around to new clubs but with no offers.

It is unclear how much Arsenal still have to spend this month, although at the start of the window insiders were intimating they might be able to stretch to a total of £150 million.

Arteta is working closely with the club’s recruitment team to understand the progress being made, and he needs a solution to the side’s problems.

Over the past two years he has been given a free hit by the owners and was seen as unsackable in order to give him time to build his own team and come through difficulties set by Covid-19.

This season there will be no excuses, though, and sources believe he needs to be in a promising position with a clear team identity by December if he wants to avoid uncertainty over his future.

Antonio Conte is already being linked with his job.

'We are very disappointed' - Arteta unhappy with Arsenal loss to Brentford

**

Chalobah's Chelsea resting on Kounde

Trevoh Chalobah’s Chelsea future will be determined by the club’s pursuit of Jules Kounde.

Thomas Tuchel has been hugely impressed by the way Chalobah, 22, has stepped into the first team and feels he can handle the big pressure that comes with life at Stamford Bridge.

However, at a time when the Blues cannot afford risks as they go in pursuit of trophies in England and in Europe, a decision has not yet been made on whether he definitely stays.

A move for Kounde is still being explored as Chelsea attempt to make a breakthrough over the fee and add guaranteed quality to their back line - but so far Sevilla are being stubborn over his release clause.

Chalobah is making the most of the situation by taking his chance, and just hopes he will be given the nod to stick around for the season rather than go out on loan.

Trevoh Chalobah Image credit: Getty Images

**

West Ham prepare to make move for Lingard

West Ham will step up their interest in Jesse Lingard after he was left out of Manchester United’s squad on the opening day of the season.

Officials of the London club have been advised that the player will not accept being an outsider at Old Trafford this season and that he will be open to a return to West Ham if he cannot force his way into the set up.

It is now expected that talks will reopen as the Hammers attempt to discover the terms United would be looking for in order to green light a move.

Premier League Kane 'increasingly likely' to stay at Spurs as Levy stands firm over transfer fee - reports YESTERDAY AT 10:17