Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and Declan Rice are still coming to terms with England’s Euro 2020 final heartache yet attention will quickly turn to the big club decision each player has to make in the coming weeks.

All three are being lined up for potential transfers that would be among the biggest of the summer - though they will all have to put pressure on if they want deals to go ahead, with Kane and Grealish both still wanted by Manchester City and Rice seen as a prime target for Chelsea.

The situation surrounding Kane is likely to lead the headlines as it is expected the England captain will reiterate his desire to leave Tottenham. Spurs give international players a three-week break post-tournament, meaning Kane will not be due back at the club until the final week of pre-season training, though he could opt to return early.

Discussions are expected before then and Kane will be introduced to new manager Nuno Espirito Santo to understand his vision for the club. In talks with candidates for the managerial vacancy this summer Spurs have consistently insisted that Kane will be part of the squad for next season - and they still have no intention to sell. That message will be repeated to Kane though the player has reservations about whether his ambitions can be fulfilled.

Sources believe Manchester City will soon make it clear that they are serious about an initial £100 million offer. Kane said in an interview with Gary Neville in May that he believes that is a fair price at this stage of his career and he may publicly reiterate his stance as soon as he has assurance that City are serious about moving forward with a significant bid.

Whether City could sign Kane and Grealish remains unclear, given the fact Financial Fair Play Rules seem blurred at the moment.

Grealish has seen his status rocket in recent months and a move to the Premier League champions will be tough to ignore, despite his loyalty to Villa.

The club are adamant publicly that he is not for sale but privately there is a feeling a transfer can become possible. It is believed Villa would become open to accepting a bid if a huge offer arrives - particularly one close to or higher than the current British record of £89m set by Manchester United for Paul Pogba.

Rice will have his loyalty tested too as Chelsea consider an offer. As detailed recently in this column though, Rice is open to the prospect of leaving West Ham and it is felt his role in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final has convinced him to push the limits of his ability.

Rice grew up in the Blues’ Academy and despite being released it is understood he would be very open to a return.

Chelsea would need to pay around £200,000-a-week for Rice but a bigger factor may be the fee West Ham demand for him - currently their valuation is thought to be £80m.

Kane, Grealish and Rice have experienced a very special summer and the reality of their club situations is about to hit home. All three players are more hungry for top-level silverware than ever before.

Vieira looking at City and Arsenal signings

Patrick Vieira is tapping into contacts at former clubs Arsenal and Manchester City as he begins to rebuild at new club Crystal Palace.

Palace have already signed exciting young midfielder Michael Olise from Reading as they transform their squad, with sources close to the situation insisting we should expect the club to make big investments this summer.

The club need to move quickly after naming 22 players on their free transfer list of expired contracts last month.

It is understood that, among some of the options being explored, Vieira is now in touch with Arsenal and City about potential signings.

One of the players from Man City is young French midfielder Claudio Gomes.

Gomes, 20, was signed from PSG’s youth system three years ago and was so highly rated that he was talked about as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandinho - but they could be prepared to loan him out.

Watford want Danish star

Watford are looking to sign Denmark World Cup defender Jens Stryger Larsen.

The 30-year-old right back currently plays for Udinese, who are also owned by the Pozzo family.

The link should help the Hornets add depth to their side as they bulk up on Premier League quality ahead of their return to the top flight.

