Kane may yet pen new Spurs deal

Harry Kane may yet sign a new Tottenham contract - if Daniel Levy comes round to the idea of inserting a release clause.

It is understood the offer of a new deal was knocked back days after England lost the European Championship final to Italy, but now that Kane is staying for the season, avenues are open for fresh terms to be discussed.

Spurs are not usually in the business of inserting release clauses, though Kane may be an exception to the rule if they can find common ground on an acceptable valuation. Toby Alderweireld had a release clause in his contract - but that came as part of his package when he joined from Southampton.

Levy does not like the principle behind release clauses, but Kane hopes he can become considered a special case so that any interested clubs know the figure they need to trigger in future years.

Any new agreement for Kane would obviously mean a huge pay rise - although getting close to the package he was expecting at Manchester City is pretty unlikely.

While his move to the Premier League champions did not happen in the end, discussions had taken place over the personal terms that would have been on offer.

The numbers involved were pretty staggering, with Kane understood to have been in line to earn up to £500,000-a-week if all add-ons and bonuses had been triggered.

Lines of communication between Kane’s representatives and Tottenham are expected to remain open in the coming weeks and months in case a new deal can be found. His current contract takes him to 2024.

Speculation will begin again in the new year about whether Kane remains at Spurs, and any new deal would include an option for him to leave. It would be similar to how Aston Villa dealt with Jack Grealish with his last contract and subsequent exit.

But again Kane’s future prospects lie in the hands of Levy, who still holds all the power.

City unlikely to pursue Kane again

Manchester City seem unlikely to pursue Harry Kane again next summer, but they are continuing to look at ways to evolve the team.

One of their key areas of focus is to identify attacking options, particularly as there is still uncertainty over Bernardo Silva’s future.

A name that continues to be linked is Mikel Oyarzabal, 24, with some insiders around City convinced he remains a key target.

He has been linked closely over the past couple of seasons and his progress with Real Sociedad means he continues to be considered.

Pep Guardiola is always cautious about which players can fit into his system, yet director of football Txiki Begiristain is also an admirer of the player and is keen to sign him.

Oyarzabal has made a strong start to the season with four goals in four La Liga matches and has a release clause worth around £67 million.

Portugal international Bernardo Silva remains keen to leave City if the right situation presents itself, as he does not feel at home in Manchester and would prefer to return to mainland Europe, where he has previously played for Benfica and Monaco.

Chelsea hope for Gallagher impact

Chelsea hope Conor Gallagher can convince them not to send him on loan again after this season.

Gallagher, 21, was one of the 21 first team players Chelsea sent out on temporary one-year transfers over the summer - yet he is also one of the few who may actually have a future at the club.

There is total belief in his ability and genuine anticipation that if he rises to the challenge at Crystal Palace this season he will earn a proper chance at Chelsea next term.

The signs are good. He has started the campaign by playing every minute of the three Premier League games he has been available for - and has two goals and an assist.

