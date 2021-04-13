No Kane to Man Utd

The row between Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ended Manchester United’s hopes of signing Harry Kane this summer, The Sun reports . Kane could leave Tottenham if the club do not reach the Champions League next season, but his chances of moving to Old Trafford diminished after Spurs boss Mourinho argued with Solskjaer over an incident involving Son Heung-Min when the two sides met on the weekend. Kane is valued at £150m.

Paper Round’s view: Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is likely to try and price out every club this summer, especially their Premier League rivals – those above them who would only strengthen their title bid with Kane. Mourinho’s argument with Solskjaer may well have a bearing, but it’s Levy who will have the biggest say unless the England captain downs tools and openly declares his intentions to leave.

Bayern enter Haaland race – in 2022

Bayern Munich are confident they can sign Erling Haaland in 2022 if the striker stays at Borussia Dortmund for one more season, the Daily Mail reports . Haaland is wanted by almost of all of Europe's major clubs, including Manchester City and Barcelona, and while Dortmund do not want to sell the 20-year-old, next summer he would be available for around £65m due to a clause in his contract. In those circumstances, Bayern believe they could win the race.

Paper Round’s view: Dortmund don’t want to sell this summer, but then if they don’t they increase the chances of strengthening the best side in Germany next summer. If you’re weighing up what to do, surely you cash in this time around and prevent the Bundesliga from becoming even more unattainable.

Bailly wants out, probably

Eric Bailly is reluctant to sign a new contract and would be willing to leave Manchester United this summer, the Daily Mail reports . The 27-year-old defender has been overlooked by Solskjaer, and given the club are actively seeking to sign another centre back, Bailly appears unwilling to sign a new deal. He has one year remaining on his contract, meaning United could look to sell this summer.

Paper Round’s view: At one point it had seemed Bailly would force his way into Solskjaer’s first-team plans, but that doesn’t look likely anytime soon, particularly if United are indeed looking for a new centre-back. That would only push Bailly further down the pecking order, meaning it would be wise to move on.

Dybala to the Prem?

Chelsea and Manchester United both want to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala but face competition from PSG, the Mail reports . With Dybala's future at Juve in doubt given his contract expires in 2022, the club could look to sell the Argentine this summer. The 27-year-old was voted as the Serie A's MVP last season, but has struggled in what has been an injury-hit campaign this time around.

Paper Round’s view: Dybala is up there for Paper Round regulars who never seem to go anywhere. A Premier League move has been in the offing for years. Wasn’t there something about Spurs a few years back? Needless to say, we won’t hold our breath.

