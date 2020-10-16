Harry Wilson has joined Cardiff City from Liverpool on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Bournemouth City, scoring seven times in 31 league appearances.

He has also had loans with Hull City and Derby County in the Championship and now makes his return down the pyramind.

Wilson completed his loan on the final day of the English transfer deadline.

