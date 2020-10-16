Harry Wilson has joined Cardiff City from Liverpool on a season-long loan.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Bournemouth City, scoring seven times in 31 league appearances.
Championship
Fulham book Brentford play-off final showdown despite second-leg defeat to Cardiff City
He has also had loans with Hull City and Derby County in the Championship and now makes his return down the pyramind.
- Parker's Picks: Bad weekend for Arsenal but United to bounce back
- 'Because he never beat me': Mourinho aims dig at Wenger after book snub
- De Bruyne to miss Arsenal match, Aguero back in training
Wilson completed his loan on the final day of the English transfer deadline.
Southgate - 'Maguire is having a difficult period, but we fully back him'
Championship
Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano stunners hand Fulham playoff advantage over Cardiff
Championship
Leeds strike late to sink Swansea, take three-point lead in Championship