Southampton have signed French midfielder Ibrahima Diallo from Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois.

British media had reported the southcoast club were looking to sign the 21-year-old on a four-year contract for around 12 million pounds.

The club are yet to announce the signing but the Austrian boss said it was a done-deal after Saints' 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

"This signing is done. The paperwork is done and he is our new player and he will come in," Hasenhuettl told reporters.

"It's a pity he has to go to the international under-21s of France but he will come to us.

"I'm happy that we got him because in our (number) six position we don't have so many alternatives, who could play in the six with all the attributes we need for our game. We were fighting hard for him and in the end we got him."

Diallo will be Southampton's third recruit in the transfer window following the arrival of Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid, while Kyle Walker-Peters' loan move from Tottenham Hotspur was made permanent.

Southampton next play Chelsea on Oct. 17 after the international break.

