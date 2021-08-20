Arsenal have wrapped up the signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old England youth international has joined the Gunners on a long-term deal, and will be direct competition for current Arsenal number one Bernd Leno.

The Gunners have not confirmed details of the transfer, but it has been widely reported that they have paid £30 million for the goalkeeper.

Ramsdale has represented England at all youth levels, and was added to the squad for Euro 2020 when Dean Henderson withdrew.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta believes Ramsdale will represent healthy competition for Leno.

"I think they're [Arsenal fans] going to love his personality, his character, the quality that he has a goalkeeper and what he's going to offer," said Arteta.

He has a huge, huge potential. It’s what we want, it’s always been the case a this club, we will have two different profiles and two different stages in their career. Aaron is a talented young keeper with huge experience and has international experience for England.

“He will bring competition and that’s what we want to create – healthy competition, quality competition in every position. We identified Aaron as the ideal option.”

Subject to paperwork being filed on time, Ramsdale will be in the squad for Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

