Football

‘He should follow Sancho blueprint’ - Should Demarai Gray ignore Crustal Palace interest?

The race to sign Demarai Gray is hotting up. Crystal Palace are thought to be very keen in the winger, but he also has the opportunity to go abroad with the likes of Monaco and Benfica reportedly interested. Pete Sharland joins Dot and Buj from The Beautiful Game to discuss his next move.

00:06:06, 16 views, an hour ago