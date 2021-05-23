Which strikers are on the move this summer?

The Times explore which forwards could be on the move this summer and believe that Harry Kane departing Tottenham Hotspur could spark a number of high-profile sales across Europe, including Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and even Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are named as the key clubs to keep an eye on to kick off the chain reaction. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix, Romelu Lukaku and Antoine Griezmann are also mentioned as forwards that could be on the move this summer.

Paper Round's view: This could be a huge summer transfer window - even though clubs are still facing the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The sale of Kane could see a domino effect across Europe. Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all searching for a big-name striker. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain may lose Mbappe - who is yet to commit his future to the French club - and have eyes on Salah as a potential replacement. Juventus may look to offload Ronaldo's eye-watering wages and Inter could cash in on Lukaku or Lautaro Martinez after winning Serie A. Buckle up - some of these sagas could go on all summer long.

Time for Tottenham to hire a new manager

Tottenham Hotspur will now focus on hiring a new manager after the Premier League season came to a close on Sunday. Ryan Mason took charge on an interim basis following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in April, but Spurs are not considering hiring their former player in a permanent role. Brighton's Graham Potter, Erik ten Haag of Ajax and Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez are all being considered as potential appointments, according to football.london. Elsewhere, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers ruled himself out of the running on the final day of the season by declaring he was "200 per cent" committed to the Foxes.

Paper Round's view: It was odd to see Spurs sack Mourinho without having a plan for his replacement. The north London club seem to have missed out on their top two targets in Rodgers and soon-to-be Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. This summer is going to be huge for Tottenham with the expected departure of Harry Kane and a new head coach coming in. The new manager should expect to be overseeing a rebuilding job and the club should bear this in mind when hiring. Does someone like Potter have the experience for this? Maybe not. But Ten Haag has done this in his time at Ajax...

Raiola offers Donnarumma to ‘good friend’ for free – Euro Papers

El Loco to extend Leeds stay

Marcelo Bielsa is set to sign a one-year contract extension and extend his stay at Leeds United, according to the Mirror. The Argentine manager's current contract is set to expire this summer, but he has now "agreed in principle" to add another year to his deal at Elland Road. The two parties are planning to finalise the contract within a few days and confirm the announcement this week.

Paper Round's view: This is huge for Leeds. Bielsa has played a massive part in their success in recent years and Leeds supporters will be delighted to hear that he is ready to commit to a fourth year at the club. The Yorkshire side finished ninth after an impressive first season back in the Premier League and will look to build on that next term. There's no better manager than Bielsa to do this. He is vital to their playing style and approach, so the club will be confident they can improve with the Argentine in the dugout throughout the next campaign.

Pope's Euro dream over

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is set to miss out on the European Championships after suffering a knee injury that ruled him out of the end of the Premier League season. The Telegraph reveal that the 29-year-old will have to undergo surgery which will rule him out of this summer's international tournament. Burnley boss Sean Dyche admitted he was not sure whether Pope would definitely miss the Euros and stated that the decision is down to the surgeon.

Paper Round's view: It doesn't sound too positive for Pope. Gareth Southgate is set to announce his England squad on Tuesday afternoon, so there's not too much time for the Burnley stopper to prove his fitness following his knee surgery. Pope started all three of England's World Cup qualifiers during the March international break due to an injury to Jordan Pickford. It means that Southgate's trusted deputy will be missing this summer's tournament and Manchester United's Dean Henderson will assume this role. West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is the most likely option to replace Pope in the squad.

